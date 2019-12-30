Memorial services for Becky Stokes Rawls, 70, of Holly Ridge will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Pentecost Tabernacle, Delhi, with Bro. Robert McGaha and Bro. Shane Lester officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Becky was born February 20, 1949 in Rayville and passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Rayville.

“Everyone who knew her loved her. Her love for her family and friends could never be questioned, as you could see it in her eyes, hear it in her voice, and feel it in her hugs,” said by Jamie Rawls.

Mrs. Becky is preceded in death by her parents, Louie, Sr. and Dorothy Stokes; sister, Wanda Wilson; and father and mother-in-law, Oscar and Rachel Rawls.

Survivors include her husband of 51 years, David Rawls of Holly Ridge; children, Jamie and Delene Rawls of Tishomingo, OK, Remona Rawls of Holly Ridge, and Rechelle Rawls of Holly Ridge; siblings, Louie “Butch” Stokes, Jr. of Holly Ridge, Jeannie Green (Jack) of Rayville, Joey Stokes (Carol) of Louisville, KY, Rene Jackson (Curtis) of Dunn, and Jimmy Louie Dickerson (Linda) of Rayville; grandchildren, Ashley Rainwater, Crystasia Criff, Rachel Lautigar, Roman Rawls, and Reina Rawls.

Honorary pallbearers are eleven nephews and her twenty great nephews.

Visitation is 9:30–11 a.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Pentecost Tabernacle, Delhi.

