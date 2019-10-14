Funeral services for Barbara Jean Little of Monroe, will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Rayville, with Bro. Richard Robinson officiating.

Interment will follow in the Stevenson Cemetery, Rayville, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Barbara Jean Little, age 70, joined her Heavenly Father on Friday, October 11, 2019. She was born May 25, 1949 in Strong, AR.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jewell Edward Taylor and Lillie Mattie Taylor; and her three sisters, Barbara Bielss, Shirley Winkleman, and Elizabeth Vice.

Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Herman Little; son, George Gregory Moore of Dallas, TX; daughters, Lora Denise Holliday of Sioux City, Iowa, and Marlo Warren of Bastrop, LA; brothers, Bud Taylor of Hobart, OK, Ray Jerry, Jr. of West Monroe, and Jewell David Taylor of Monroe; sister, Kathryn Gray of Gulfport, MS. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Katie Montelogo and Alisa Moore of Wylie, TX, Lydia Hernandez of Sioux City, Iowa, and Danni Ceslok of Monroe; grandsons, Andrew Holliday of Sioux City, Iowa and Scott Ceslok of Monroe; 3-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She grew up in Start and attended Start High School. She was a wonderful cook, homemaker, and had owned two restaurants. Her husband, children, and family were her life and she was at her happiest when she was surrounded by them. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Rayville.

Pallbearers will be Donnie Williams, Sr., Jody Ceslok, Scott Ceslok, Michael Phillips, Joshua Willoughby and Cory Nicholson.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.