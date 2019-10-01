Funeral services for Barbara Elaine Oliver, 84, of Holly Ridge, were held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the First Assembly of God Church, Rayville, with Bro. John Skinner and Bro. Mike Jackson officiating.

Interment followed in the McKnight Cemetery, Holly Ridge, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Barbara was born December 30, 1934 in Sterlington and passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Rayville.

Mrs. Barbara was a member of the First Assembly of God Church, Rayville, LA since 1956. She was a member of the Women’s Ministry for many years at the church. She enjoyed cooking, Facebook, and reading. She loved her family and spending time with them.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Oliver, Sr.; parents, Ernest and Stella Foster; son, Richard Oliver; brothers, Robert Lee Foster and Bill Joe Foster; and her sister, Marian Wall.

Survivors include her children, James Oliver, Jr. of Rayville, Linda Gail Oliver Jennings and husband, Charles of Bentonville, AR, and Teresa Oliver Gilbert and husband, Ronnie of Winnsboro; grandchildren, Heather Jennings, Laura Pendergraft nad husband, Logan, Britton Jennings, Sevanna Oliver, and Corey Gilbert; 7-great grandchildren; honorary daughter, Brenda Kight; siblings, Frances Frey and Jim Foster; sisters-in-law, Betty jean Lard and husband, Ernie and Linda Foster; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Dwaine Foster, Johnny Foster, Jason Wall, Chris Smith, Clayton Smith, and Devin Delrio.

