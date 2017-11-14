Austin Lee Thames was born on April 14, 1999 in Monroe, Louisiana to Neal and Kim Thames of Rayville, Louisiana.

Austin walked into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 12, 2017 at the age of 18.

Austin in survived by his parents Neal Thames and Kim Thames and his brother Dillon Thames, all of Rayville, Louisiana. He also leaves his paternal grandparents, Dennis and Sharon Thames or Rayville, Louisiana and his maternal grandparents, Joe and Alice Faye Forrest of Hamburg, Arkansas and his maternal great grandmother, Lois Nell Austin of Hamburg, Arkansas. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous close friends.

Austin was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church and a graduate of the class of 2017 of Rayville High School where he was a member of the baseball team throughout his high school years. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends and family and loved the outdoors. He especially enjoyed fishing, camping, riding four-wheelers, frog hunting with his buddies, and finding petrified wood to give as gifts to those he loved. He also enjoyed vacationing with family and friends.

Austin will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him. He was the kind of young man that anyone would be proud to call son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. Austin’s life will be remembered and cherished always by those who knew him.

Peace be with you, Austin, and peace be with Neal, Kim and Dillon as they grieve the loss of a son and brother whom they dearly loved and will forever miss. We love you dearly our Austin!

Brother Roger Johnson under the direction of Brown and Holley Funeral Home will officiate the service. Services will be held at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Rayville at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 16, 2017. Interment will follow at Gwin Cemetery in Mangham, Louisiana.