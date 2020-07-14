Funeral services for Miss Ashley Michelle Johnson of Rayville will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home Rayville with the Rev. Allen Eppinette officiating.

Interment will follow at Antioch Cemetery in Rayville under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Due to the CoVid-19 requirements, capacity limit will be followed and masks are required.

Ashley was born April 20, 1997 in Monroe, and passed from this life on July 11, 2020 in Tallulah, at the age of 23. She was a great softball player and she enjoyed cheerleading, attending church camp and she loved the children in her family. She was a beautiful spirit who lived life to the fullest and will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her father, Michael Ray Johnson; and her grandfather, Roger H. Johnson.

Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Angela Johnson of Bastrop; her siblings, Victoria Lauren Huhn and husband, Wade of Meadville, MS, Carlton Blake Olivo and wife, Cassidy of Archibald, Aja Leigh Lowery and Arika Lynn Lowery, both of Bastrop; grandparents, Jimmie Juanita Johnson of Rayville, Phyllis Ann Harper of Bastrop, and Patrick Clark Crawford and wife, R.J. of West Monroe; fiancé, Nick Brewer of Tallulah; godparents, Tom and Dora Heath of Rayville; also survived by a host of extended family and friends.

Online registry/condolences at www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.