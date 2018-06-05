A graveside memorial dedication celebrating the life of Anna Beatrice Sullivan will be held on the morning of Thursday, June 7, 2018 at Start Cemetery at 10 a.m.

Beatrice departed this life on Friday, February 16, 2018, at her home in Baton Rouge. She was born December 9, 1934, in Calhoun, Louisiana, and was 83 years old.

Beatrice’s world revolved around her Faith and Family. She was a beautiful and kind soul who lit up every room she entered. The countless lives she touched while on this earth are blessed to have called her Family or Friend.

Beatrice is preceded in death by her parents, Garrett and Lillie Sullivan; Brothers, Billy Ray Sullivan, James Sullivan, H.G. Sullivan, Ivy Sullivan, John Sullivan; Sisters, Alice Faye Sullivan, Elvie McGee, Ann Dungan, Gladys Vandenkooy, Francis Kirkley; Son, Al Hogan; Grandsons, David Andrade and Adam Andrade.

She is survived by her Sister, Mary Taylor; Son, Tony Hogan, Daughter, Theresa Andrade; Grandchildren, Michael Hogan, Joshua Hogan, Joseph Andrade and Anna Andrade and a host of Great-Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews.