Graveside services for Amelia Teresa DelRio Kennedy, 64, of Start, were held Saturday, October 17, 2020 Start Cemetery, Start, with Sister Shirley Davidson and Dewayne DelRio officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Teresa was born March 6, 1956 in Delhi and passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Monroe.

She is preceded in death by her son, Jeremy Keith Allen; parents, David and Marie DelRio; and her brothers, Gene Arden DelRio, Frisco Eddie DelRio, Don DelRio, Quinn “Q.T.” DelRio, Earl Keeton, and Johnny Bolin.

Survivors include her husband, Greg Kennedy of Start; children, Brady Allen and wife, Lorie of Start and Daniel Allen of Ruston; grandchildren, Chase Allen and wife, Morgan of Start, Gabriel Allen of Start, and Amelia Allen of Start; great grandchildren, Brayden Allen of Start and Landrey Allen of Start; brother, Larry DelRio and wife, Brenda of Start

