Funeral services celebrating the life of Alvin Starnes Lane Jr., 91, of Rayville, were Saturday, May 13, 2017 at the First Baptist Church of Rayville with Dr. Eddie Wren officiating.

Burial was in the Lynn Cemetery in Archibald under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home-Rayville.

Mr. Alvin was born on October 18, 1925 in Rayville to Lula Bell Ethridge and Alvin Starnes Lane, Sr. and passed away Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Rayville surrounded by his family.

Alvin graduated from Rayville High School in 1942. After marrying Mary Lou McDonald on July 18, 1943, he enlisted in the U. S. Navy on January 22, 1944 and was discharged on December 14, 1945 after serving overseas in Guadal Canal, the Phillipines, and the Russell Islands. Alvin’s love for cattle began in high school, which has been his life’s work and hobby. He has been in the cattle business either with livestock auctions or ranching all his life. He retired as a cattleman in 2014. He and his partners opened the Rayville Livestock Auction Barn in 1959 and the Franklin Livestock Auction Barn in 1969. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and took time out for both. He also enjoyed reading and in his later years he loved to exchange books with friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Lou; his daughters, atricia Ann Green and Gay Nell Middleton; and his sister, Mary McConathy.

He is survived by his son, Bubba Lane and wife Anne; grandchildren, Becky Etzel and husband Todd, Beth Newsom and husband Rodney, Paula Krishna and husband Kris, Frank Lane, Lee Lane and wife Heather, Dan Middleton and wife Tam, Catherine Middleton and Josh Middleton and wife Amy; as well as numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Dan Middleton, Josh Middleton, Frank Lane, Lee Lane, Todd Etzel, Rodney Newsom and Kris Krishna.

Honorary pallbearers were Bobby Bryant, William Waller, B.J. McKnight, Gene DeWitt and Corlis Henry.

Thanks to Steve Adcock and Richland Hospice, Rhonda Scoggins, caregiver, for their care and attention to Alvin during his illness.

Visitation was Friday, May 12, 2017 at the First Baptist Church Rayville.

Online registry and condolences can be made at www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.