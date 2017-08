Alma Lawson, 92, a resident of Dallas, and a homemaker, died July 10, 2017.

Services were Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Mt Zion Baptist Church in Rayville. Visitation was Friday, July 21, 2017 at Tennant Funeral Home Chapel of Rayville. Burial was at St Mary Cemetery in Rayville under the direction of Tennant Funeral Home of Rayville.