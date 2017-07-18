Alma Lawson
Tue, 07/18/2017 - 15:29
Alma Lawson, 92, a resident of Marshall, Texas, and formerly of Rayville, and a homemaker, died July 10, 2017.
Services are incomplete at this time, under the direction of Tennant Funeral Home of Rayville.
Alma Lawson, 92, a resident of Marshall, Texas, and formerly of Rayville, and a homemaker, died July 10, 2017.
Services are incomplete at this time, under the direction of Tennant Funeral Home of Rayville.
603 Louisa Street
Rayville, LA 71269
Phone: (318) 728-6467
Fax: (318) 728-5991