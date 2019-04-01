Alma L. Patrick

Mon, 04/01/2019 - 3:57pm

Funeral services for Mrs. Alma L. Patrick, 83 of Rayville, were held Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, LA with Bro. Jeff Thomas and Bro. Shane Lester officiating.

Interment was the Epps Cemetery, Epps, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Homes, Rayville.

Mrs. Patrick was born May 28, 1935 in Hickory Ridge, AR, and passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Rayville. 

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.

 

Richland Today

