Funeral services for Mrs. Alma L. Patrick, 83 of Rayville, were held Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, LA with Bro. Jeff Thomas and Bro. Shane Lester officiating.

Interment was the Epps Cemetery, Epps, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Homes, Rayville.

Mrs. Patrick was born May 28, 1935 in Hickory Ridge, AR, and passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Rayville.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.