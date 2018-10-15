Services for Allie Beth Brown, 86, of Baskin were Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Friendship Baptist Church with Rev. Prentis Gandy and Rev. Rick Aultman officiating.

Burial followed in the Friendship Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home of Winnsboro.

Allie Beth was born on October 31, 1931 in Baskin and went to be with the Lord on September 26, 2018 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. She and Cecil were the first couple to be married in the original sanctuary. She loved sewing, ceramics, crocheting, refinishing furniture, upholstery work, and quilting quilts for family whom she loved. She loved swimming and diving. She enjoyed playing the piano and guitar and singing. She loved to teach school. She taught Home Economics at Baskin High School for 28 years. She was a Home Demonstration Service Agent in Bienville Parish, where she worked two years for Bienville Extension Service.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Archie Houston and Merle Louise Leach Brownell.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ervin Cecil Brown of Baskin; two daughters, Jane Dean and husband Steve, and Joan Hollis and husband Patrick all of Baskin; five grandchildren, Matthew Hollis of Baskin, Jonathan Dean and wife Miranda of Baskin, Erin Hollis of Richmond, VA, Joshua Dean and wife Lindsey of Baskin, and Jordan Dean of Baskin; one great grandchild, Jonathan Stephen Dean, Jr. and one great grandchild to be born to Joshua and Lindsey in November; three sisters-in-law, Amy Brown, Sybil Brown, and Jewel Dear; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Pallbearers were Matthew Hollis, Jonathan Dean, Erin Hollis, Joshua Dean, Jordan Dean, and Johnathan Calhoun.

Honorary pallbearers were Mel Lord, Andrew Mullican, Robert Linderman, Dustin Hastings, Madison Harrell and Kirk Tedeton, Sr.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Ralph Abraham, Dr. Kyle Bruyninckx, Dr. Tom Colvin, and Hospice TLC for their loving care and service for our mother.

