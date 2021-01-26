Aline Adams Robertson was born on April 16, 1929, but left this world to meet Jesus on January 22, 2021.

She was 91. She was known for her teaching, her storytelling and her way with children.

Aline was the eldest child of William Troy Adams and Ruby Coughran Adams, born in Winnsboro, Louisiana. Picking cotton and pumping water for the cattle insured that Aline learned early the value of hard work, a thread throughout her life. When Fred Robertson and his grandfather James Deal, the prospective minister, joined Aline’s family for lunch one Sunday when she was 16, Aline’s future was established. Aline and Fred were married on September 12, 1947.

As newlyweds they moved to St. Louis, Missouri, where they were both employed. A few years later their deep family roots called them back to Louisiana. There they began their family, first with son, James, and then daughter, Sondra.

Family, however, was not the only call on Fred and Aline’s life. In 1952, Fred and Aline’s heavenly Father called them both to ministry. With a commitment born of their faith in God and His work in their lives, Fred and Aline and their two small children moved to Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi, to complete their education in preparation for their ministry. Aline and Fred both worked and both finished degrees.

With Aline as a full partner in ministry, Fred began pastoral ministry during Mississippi College days. They eventually worked and studied their way through master’s degrees at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. The mutual call on their lives and their unequivocal love for each other knitted them into a capable, blessed ministry team. Their ministry called them to Zebedee, Mer Rouge, Hebron, Union, Parkway Natchez, Canton First Baptist, Horseshoe Drive Alexandria and Bowmar Vicksburg, with long term ministries in Natchez and Vicksburg.

With her master’s degree in religious education and her Specialist degree in elementary education, Aline was particularly qualified to begin the inaugural kindergarten program in Natchez and to serve on state and regional leadership committees for preschool programs. The consummate educator, Aline passionately taught children until her retirement.

Aline was a gifted storyteller who used this talent to teach children and adults alike. In the Sunday School lesson Aline taught the Sunday before her death, she told a story to emphasize the lesson. She had her study notes prepared for the lesson she planned to teach before the Lord called her home.

Aline was preceded in death by Fred Robertson, her husband of 70 years, her parents and her sister Gloria Walker.

She is survived by her children, son, James Robertson, and wife Nylene, of Tallahassee, Florida; and daughter, Sondra Dowdle and husband, Jim, of Columbus, Mississippi.

She is also survived by her four grandchildren, granddaughter, Dara Ritter, and husband, Sam, of Saltillo, Mississippi; grandson, Dade Dowdle, and wife, Joy, of Houston, Texas; grandson, Rob Dowdle, and wife, Megan, of Columbus, Mississippi; grandson, Jed, Dowdle and wife, Kate, of Rising Fawn, Georgia; and 13 great grandchildren, Reid, Landry, Reagan, Audrey, Jay, Jack, Georgia, Chloe, Sophia, Charlotte, Peyton, Tanner and Lane.

Aline is survived by her sister, Mrs. Ben (Jewellene) Robinson of Start, her brother Kenneth Adams of Rayville and her brother, Bob Adams, and his wife, Bonnie, of Start.

A service celebrating Aline’s life will be held Friday, January 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Start Baptist Church with a graveside service following at Start Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday from 1-2 p.m. at Start Baptist Church. Mulhearn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Pallbearers are Dade Dowdle, Jed Dowdle, Rob Dowdle, Sam Ritter, Bennie Robinson and Michael Walker.