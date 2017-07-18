Funeral services for Alice Jewel Rainwater, 73, of Rayville, were held Friday, July 14, 2017 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, with Bro. Kenneth King and Bro. Terry Gainey officiating.

Interment followed in the Faith Memorial Park Cemetery, Delhi, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Alice was born March 25, 1944 in Rayville, and passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2017 in Rayville.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.