Alice Jewel Rainwater

Tue, 07/18/2017 - 15:28

Funeral services for Alice Jewel Rainwater, 73, of Rayville, were held Friday, July 14, 2017 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, with Bro. Kenneth King and Bro. Terry Gainey officiating.
Interment followed in the Faith Memorial Park Cemetery, Delhi, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.
Mrs. Alice was born March 25, 1944 in Rayville, and passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2017 in Rayville.
