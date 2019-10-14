Funeral services for Albert Wynn, 85, of Rayville, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, with Bro. Johnny Smith and Bro. William Waller officiating.

Interment will follow in the Lynn Cemetery, Archibald, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Albert was born May 19, 1934 and passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Bastrop.

Mr. Albert was a member of the Cedar Baptist Church, Archibald. He is preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Sue Wisenor Wynn; parents, Ben and Beatrice Wynn; brother, David Wynn; and grandsons, Wade Evans and Andy Smith.

Survivors include his children, Patsy Gail Evans and husband, Ron of Rockwell, TX, Anita Wynn of Monroe, Darren Wynn and wife, Donna of Winnsboro, Kathy MacNichol of Baton Rouge, Charles Wisenor of Monroe, David Wisenor and wife, Angie of Rayville, and LuAnne Gregory and husband, Shelby of Bastrop; 12-grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; sisters, Daisy Johnson of Dallas, TX and Lucy Best of Rayville; brothers, Johnny Wynn and wife, Fannie Mae of Delhi and Lawrence Wynn and wife, Susie of Rayville; and his sister-in-law, Alder Ruth Wynn of Rayville.

Pallbearers will be Michael Taylor, Ben Young, Josh Thornhill, Justin Wisenor, Landon Smith and Hayden Wisenor.

Honorary pallbearer will bes Dr. Albert Kerr.

