Albert Kyle Mills III

Albert Kyle “Sonny” Mills, III, was born on April 22, 1963 in Laguna Beach, CA and passed from this life peacefully with loved ones at his side on November 14, 2017.

Funeral services were held November 16, 2017, at First Baptist Church in Rayville, LA with Dr. Eddie Wren, Tim Morris, Ted Coenen, and Rev. Ottis Lenoir officiating. Interment followed to the Masonic Cemetery in Rayville, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Sonny graduated from Rayville High School in 1981 and attended Riverfield Academy. Sonny has been a successful farmer in Northeast Louisiana and South Arkansas for the past 35 years. He was a member of Christ Church in West Monroe, LA.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Catherine Renee Wilkerson; and grandparents, Kyle and Nita Mills, Jimmie and O.L. Morris.

Survivors include his partner of 13 years, Sandy Black of Delhi; children, Bridget and husband, Tyler Hosea of Start, Andrew and wife, Hope Mills of Hot Springs, AR, Allison Hollier and husband, Jake of Rayville, Jon Taylor Davis and wife, Marissa of Delhi; grandchildren, Mason Hosea, Mills Hosea, Madeline Palmer, Drake Hollier, and Lena Kate Hollier; parents, Kyle Mills Jr. and Virgina Mills of Rayville; brother, Cliff Mills and Dr. Kim Mills of Rayville.

Pallbearers were Ricky Morris, Greg Malone, Ken Malone, Todd Morris, Tim Morris, Chris Morris, Jason Bruyninckx, Josh Morris, Lee Morris, Ted Coenen, Brad Coenen, Dr. Kyle Bruyninckx and Ted Morris Jr. Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.