Youth charged with attempted murder after shotgun incident

A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested after peppering four other youths with a sawed off shotgun last week.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson said his office received numerous calls about gun shots being fired around at 4:37 p.m. April 11 near Louisiana Street. Rayville police officers and the Richland Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to the area and learned that three to four juveniles had been hit with shotgun pellets.

“The injuries were not life-threatening, but they were, in fact, hit,” Robinson said.

After searching the area, it was determined the shots had been fired by a 15-year-old juvenile. The juvenile was found and taken into custody without incident.

After a brief search of the area by deputies and RPD Investigator Jerry Davis, three hulls believed to have been fired from the shotgun were discovered. The shells, determined to be bird shot, were determined to have been fired from a sawed-off shotgun which was also recovered. The shotgun’s serial number had been scratched off by Davis and RPSO Investigator Terry Parrish were able to recover the number.

After Davis questioned the suspect, he was charged with four counts of attempted second degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile and having a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

The juvenile is being held at the juvenile facility until further notice of the court.

“I would like to caution parents to play close attention to our youth,” Robinson said. “I am just thankful to God that this incident wasn’t a fatal incident.”