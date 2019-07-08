Wreaths Across America seeking sponsors for 2019

Just like the men and women of the armed forces throughout the ages have answered the call to serve, so have many answered the call to sponsor wreaths for their military dead through Wreaths Across America, but many more are needed.

The Rhymes Memorial Building, in downtown Rayville, will once again be the local headquarters for Wreaths Across America, which gives loved ones the chance to honor those who served in the military with a balsam wreath placed on their gravesite.

This simple act of respect was the brain-child of a little boy. This young man wanted to see all the graves in Arlington National Cemetery to someday be covered with wreaths at Christmas. From that day to this, many years have passed and that boy is now a man. His dream lives on in the hearts of men and women around the world who remember their military dead and take the time to teach others the importance of acknowledging the service of all veterans, alive and dead, everywhere.

Businesses across Northeast Louisiana are encouraged to sponsor wreaths to be placed in the Northeast Louisiana Veterans’ Cemetery, south of Rayville on Highway 425. This year the expected need for wreaths will be near 500. For that reason, the board of trustees is hustling to find business sponsors as well as, individual sponsors.

There are thousands of veterans buried in cemeteries scattered across Northeast Louisiana. Grave sites are in public, private, church and family cemeteries. Individuals and groups can pull together, pool their resources, pick a cemetery or a burial site near them and cover the graves of our military fallen.

There are now more than 3,000 graves in 81 cemeteries in Richland Parish alone. This is a project that touches everyone in some manner. There are many who did not serve in the military, but someone in their family did service for their country. These brave men and women, some no more than teenagers, deserve all the respect we can possibly give.

The placing of a wreath at Christmastime is the perfect way to honor and show respect to the deceased veteran and his family.

Wreaths came be ordered at the Rhymes Memorial Building between 9 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday or by contacting a member of the board of trustees.

For more information, please call 318-728-4127. Everyone is encouraged to participate in the Annual Wreaths Across America Ceremony that will take place at 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at the Northeast Veterans’ Cemetery.

Early risers who want to help place wreaths throughout the cemetery should be on site by 8:30 a.m. that morning.

Wreaths to be placed in cemeteries elsewhere can be picked up on the day between 8:30 and noon Dec. 13. Wreaths can also be picked up before and after the ceremony.