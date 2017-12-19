Wreaths Across America held

North Louisiana celebrated Wreaths Across America ceremonies at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery Saturday.

The national theme for 2017 is, “I’m an American. Yes, I am.” North Louisiana residents and their families used the event to remember fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve and teach children the value of freedom.

Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Joey Strickland noted that this event is meaningful because it gives our communities an opportunity to stand by its Gold Star Families in their time of need, and teach future generations about the real cost of freedom.

American Gold Star families are immediate relatives of members of the U.S. Armed Forces who have been killed in combat or in support of certain military activities.

“I encourage Louisiana families to go to their local cemetery and help us to honor these families who have sacrificed so much for the freedoms that we all enjoy,” said LDVA Secretary Joey Strickland. “While we can never repay them for their loss, we can ensure that their loved ones are never forgotten.”

According to the Wreaths Aross America organization, a person dies twice: once when they take their final breath, and later, the last time their name is spoken.

The day’s events included the official ceremonies all across Louisiana, including at LDVA’s Veterans Cemeteries in Rayville, Leesville, and Slidell and wreath laying’s by Gold Star Families on the tombs of their fallen service men and women.

In Rayville, Judge Steve Dean welcomed everyone and introduced the dignitaries. The Rev. Paul Laird gave the invocation and Christi Herrington sand the National Anthem.

Luke Letlow emceed the event. Letlow is chief of staff to U.S. Congressman Ralph Abraham. He spoke on the importance and meaning of the sacrifices made by veterans and their legacy.

He also introduced those laying wreathes in honor of the different branches of the service. Jim Burnette represented the Army, Charles Willoughby the Marines, Cindy Cater Martin-nez and Gary Cater the Navy, bobby Manchin the Air Force, Donald Higdon the Coast Guard, Christi Lisonbee the Merchant Marine, Penny Boyd Hammons the POW and MIAs, Shala Swaggart the Gold Star Mothers and Deborah Lewis the Blue Star Mothers.

Wayne Smart led the reading of the poem “I’m An American.” Dellie Hicks gave the closing prayer and Greg Bennett dismissed the gathering by playing taps.