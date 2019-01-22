Wreaths Across America grows with your help

As we are now in the slow-down period of Wreaths Across America fund raising, the ORLRS/Rhymes Library Board and WAA Coordinator wants to thank you all for the unwavering commitment to the mission and work of WAA.

No matter the number of wreaths purchased and laid on gravesites of veterans all across Northeast Louisiana, the mission message of Remember, Honor and Teach is being shared in communities all across the area, and that is the real goal for us as Americans to honor veterans who served with honor and courage.

The original goal of covering all sites in the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery on Remembrance Day has been a reality since the beginning in 2016 and each year since. The dream now is to cover each known gravesite of these, our own American Heroes buried in Richland Parish.

Did you know there are over 2,900 such sites in our parish alone? This year, several groups in the Jonesville area joined our quest and sponsored 90 wreaths that were placed on veteran grave sites in several cemeteries there. The group encourages other groups in Northeast Louisiana to become part of this very simple way of honoring our dead family members and friends who gave all they had to their country and those who served who came home with the many memories of their service. Each and everyone should be honored, both the living and the dead.

The placing of a wreath on a gravesite and saying a name, or the extending of a hand and a simple thank you to a living service person or veteran shows that you respect and honor their service. As the group looks to the future, it wants everyone, both business and individual sponsors to know it could not have reached our goal of 500 and exceeded it by 318 had it not been for all of you.

Please congratulate yourselves, you are amazing.