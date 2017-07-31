Whole area will benefit from cemetery project

American Legion Tommie Cook Post #122 Ladies Auxiliary presented the Northeast Louisiana Veteran’s Cemetery with a check for $3,500 Monday morning.

The money was collected during a recent fund raiser.

This money joins $5,000 donated earlier by the Richland Parish Chamber of Commerce.

Organizers of the fund raisers hope to collect a total of $50,000 in order to make improvements to the veteran’s cemetery.

The first $25,000 collected has been earmarked to construct sliding glass doors on three sides of the pavilion.

Cyndi Mix of the American Legion Auxiliary said the sliding glass enclosure is something which will benefit family members of the veterans being interred at the cemetery by providing a shelter from the elements during bad weather at funerals.

“We want this to be a pleasant memory for them when they remember the services,” she said.

Mix added the Auxiliary has created a sign board which will show the progress being made by the fund raising efforts. It will be displayed in Rayville, Delhi, Winnsboro, Sterlington and other locations throughout the area served by the veteran’s cemetery.

“The cemetery is the shining star of Richland Parish, but veterans all over the state are buried there,” Chamber president Scott Franklin said. “We want to include all parishes of our area in this campaign.”

He noted that of the 164 veteran’s currently resting in the cemetery, only about a quarter come from Richland Parish. The cemetery truly services all of northeast Louisiana.

The other half of the funding sought will be used to sod parts of the cemetery in order to stop erosion and to make other necessary improvements.

Cemetery director Tim Johnson said one of the greatest assets the cemetery has is the local population.

“The community is willing to help,” Johnson said. “They’re willing to pitch in and help and they never say no.”

Should anyone feel the desire to contribute to the cause, they can either send a check to the chamber or go by Citizens Progressive Bank in Rayville and deposit funds to “The Herbert Hayes Heroes Fund.” If you do send a check to the chamber for this project, just let us know that you wish for the funds to go to the cemetery construction.