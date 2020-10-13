West Monroe man dies in car accident

A West-Monroe man was killed in a one-vehicle accident near Holly Ridge on Sunday.

Shortly before 10:20 p.m. Oct. 11, Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a crash on US Hwy 80 just west of LA Hwy 183.

The initial investigation revealed a 2014 Ford F150 driven by 38-year-old Dillon Dust was traveling westbound on US Hwy 80. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a large tree.

After impact, the vehicle came to rest and caught fire. Dust, who was unrestrained, was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash.

Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences.

Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

In 2020, Troop F has investigated 37 fatal crashes resulting in 39 deaths.