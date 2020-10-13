West Monroe man dies in car accident

Tue, 10/13/2020 - 12:45pm

A West-Monroe man was killed in a one-vehicle accident near Holly Ridge on Sunday.

Shortly before 10:20 p.m. Oct. 11, Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a crash on US Hwy 80 just west of LA Hwy 183. 

The initial investigation revealed a 2014 Ford F150 driven by 38-year-old Dillon Dust was traveling westbound on US Hwy 80.  For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a large tree.  

After impact, the vehicle came to rest and caught fire.  Dust, who was unrestrained, was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.      

 A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.  

The crash remains under investigation.

 While not all crashes are survivable, buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. 

Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. 

Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

 In 2020, Troop F has investigated 37 fatal crashes resulting in 39 deaths. 

Richland Today

603 Louisa Street
Rayville, LA 71269
Phone: (318) 728-6467
Fax: (318) 728-5991

The Richland Beacon-News Copyright © 2020