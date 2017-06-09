Weather service honors area man

For the past 10 years Charles Tullos has been a Cooperative Weather Observer for the National Weather Service.

His rainfall reports have been used for many things, including flood forecasting and climate records. A great example was in March 2016 during a record rainfall and flooding event, where 22.23 inches of rain fell between the 9th and 14th.

He recorded nearly 20 inches of rainfall over two days, providing timely and accurate information to support river forecasting efforts.

Tullos began taking daily rainfall observations in Oak Ridge in June 2007, carrying on a tradition started in May 1895.

There are more than 10,000 people in the National Weather Service Cooperative Weather Observer program, making it the largest network of volunteer weather observers worldwide.

Taking daily weather observations is not a small task, rather a second job. Each day observers like Tullos provide the world with a snapshot of their community.

He has provided an invaluable service and the Jackson forecast office greatly appreciates the dedication of the Tullos family.

In recognition of his public service, Bill Parker, Meteorologist-in-Charge, presented Tullos with a 10 year length of service award and pin on Aug, 23.