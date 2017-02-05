Voters pass two tax renewals for local schools

Richland Parish voters overwhelmingly renewed two taxes for thr Richland Parish School Board on Saturday.

Citizens approved an 8.59 mill property millage continuation and renewal of an existing 1/2 percent sales and use tax. Monies generated from the ballot items will be used to support the maintenance and operations of our schools.

The property tax renewal passed by 73 percent with 933 people voting in favor of it and only 349 against it. It is expected to raise approximately $1,775,684 per year for the next 10 years for the purpose of giving additional support to public elementary and secondary schools.

The sales tax renewal passed by 75 percent with 949 people voting in favor of it and only 321 voting against it. It is expected to bring in $1,725,000 per year to maintain and operate the public schools.

“Thanks to the support of our employees, parents, and greater school community, the Richland Parish School Board was successful in the recent election held on April 29, 2017,” Richland Parish Superintendent of Schools Sheldon Jones said. “These tax renewals will generate approximately $3.5 million to continue support for the maintenance and operations of schools. The passages could not have happened without the support of registered voters in Richland Parish. Efforts of the parents and parish community are greatly appreciated.”