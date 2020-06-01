Volunteers begin planning Wreaths Across America

As most everyone’s thoughts turn to summer, here at the Rhymes Memorial Building in downtown Rayville, we of the Original Richland Library Restoration Society find our thoughts turning to this year’s theme for Wreaths Across America ... “Be An American Worth Fighting For.”

With a new president and other officers to soon be installed, the trustees and executive committee are gearing up for the annual WAA observance ceremony to be held Dec. 19 at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans’ Cemetery south of Rayville.

The inspiration for this year’s theme came from a keynote address made by Staff Sargent Daniel Strong at the Montachusett Regional Vocational-Technical School in Fitchburg, Mass., in 2018. He stated as an infantryman in the U.S. Marine Corps, he lost 18 marines during his service. Three of these were his friends when he was a lance corporal, six as their squad leader and the remaining nine as their platoon sargeant.

Each of these deaths of a comrade impacted the sargent in a profound way, as he witnessed first hand what true sacrifice was. He went on to say that he experienced the ripple effect the death and loss of those heroes, lost to war, had on everyone involved ... not just family and friends but whole communities.

Everyone throughout North Louisiana, friends of this historic library building, old or new, are urged to think about this very significant theme. Are you worth fighting for? Many brave men and women of all ages, color, creed and faiths have fought for our privilege to call ourselves Americans.

Take the time to find out about Wreaths Across America. This is a very special way of honoring those military personnel who have served and fought courageously. Some of them bled and died, while others returned home changed, mentally and physically. Some changes are very evident, while others remain hidden. Many veterans return home to share some of their memories, while others cannot even speak of their service time.

These brave military men and women deserve our respect and our support. Isn’t placing a wreath to show honor and respect a small price to pay for them stepping up to take your place on the battlefield. You must understand, in our country today we have no draft, we have a volunteer army that protects us in places all around the world, facing unimaginable danger at times. Are you worthy of such bravery?

Be an American worth fighting for by honoring a veteran with a wreath to cover his or her gravesite at Christmas. Now is the time to prepare.

The ORLRS would like to thank all those who helped to make last year’s Wreaths Across America campaign such a wonderful success, for our little building’s sake, and for the NLVC grave sites and the hundreds of other veterans’ burial sites across north Louisiana and beyond that were recognized. We appreciate everyone who helped: our sponsors and community volunteers.

Everyone can be proud for more 1,500 wreaths were delivered to us last year for placement.

You may purchase or sponsor wreaths for this year’s WAA Observance from any of these executive committee members: Louise Cater, Peaches Ineichen-Cumpton, Sandy Green, Debbie Burgess, Edwina Dillard-Greer, Christie Lisenbee, Charles Darnell, Jean Germany, Martha Harrell, Beth Haynes, Charlotte McKnight, Carol Mulhern or Stephanie Walters; or by contacting Dellie Hicks at the 815 Louisa St., office number of 318-728-4127.