Volunteer fireman charged over fire which injured wife

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal has arrested a Delhi man for allegedly setting his home on fire.

Kenneth Fulford, 54, was booked into the Richland Parish Jail April 16 for one count of aggravated arson, one count of attempted second degree murder, aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of aggravated cruelty to persons with infirmities.

In the early morning hours of April 16, the OSFM was contacted to assist in determining the cause and origin of a fire at a home in the 300 block of Antley Road in Delhi.

Fulford, who is a volunteer firefighter with Richland Parish Ward 1 Fire Department, called the fire in through his department radio. He told investigators he discovered a bedroom on fire after his wife commented she smelled smoke.

Fulford’s wife, who has a medical disability, received third degree burns on her back when trying to escape the fire. She told investigators Fulford remained outside of the home after discovering the fire and only verbally assisted her exit from the home. Mrs. Fulford’s service dog did not make it out of the home and died in the fire.

Investigators discovered the origin of the fire as a front bedroom on the north end of the property.

During an interview, Fulford confessed to setting the fire, but didn’t give a reason. He denied intending any harm toward his wife. An arrest warrant for multiple criminal violations was then obtained for Fulford.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office would like to remind the public about its Arson Hotline where suspicious fire and/or explosion-related activity can be reported anonymously.

Tips can be called in to 1-866-946-1097 or submitted online at https://sfm.dps.louisiana.gov/