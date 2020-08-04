Virtual learning program offers AHEC of a Summer

This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students in Richland Parish experienced their first virtual “AHEC of a Summer” program.

Students spent 100 percent of their time learning virtually with program educator Kym Trisler. Serenity Fletcher, Victoria Jones, Demyia Kelly, Kolton Kelley, Devin Leggins and Landon Littleton spent two weeks learning about health careers, educational requirements and what it takes to be a healthcare provider.

The goal of the AHEC of a Summer program is to connect students to careers. The program provided students with a greater understanding of health careers and educational resources. Students earned 50 hours of virtual experience and a half unit of elective credit for their participation in the program.

AHEC of a Summer is offered in 21 parishes in North Louisiana and sponsored by Bayou North Area Health Education Center, Franklin Parish schools and Franklin Medical Center. Bayou North AHEC’s mission is to increase access to and quality of health resources to rural and underserved communities in North Louisiana. AHECs work to improve health care workforce resources by connecting students to careers; professionals to communities; and communities to better health.

For more information on this program or other BNAHEC programs, please contact ToShonda Tolliver at 318-330-7700, toshonda@bnahec.org, or visit their website at www.bnahec.org.