Ville Platte man arrested in Mangham police officer's shooting

A Ville Platte man has been arrested for the attempted murder of a Mangham police officer.

Mangham Officer Marshall Waters executed a traffic stop southbound at approximately 1 p.m. Oct. 17 on LA 425 near the Franklin/Richland parish line. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Hermandus Dashanski Semien, 27, of Ville Platte, allegedly shot Waters and fled the scene of the stop southbound on US 425 into Franklin Parish. At the time of the traffic stop, Semien was driving a stolen vehicle taken earlier in the day during an armed robbery of a pharmacy in Rayville.

Officer Waters, who also worked for Northeast Louisiana Ambulance Service, was transported to Franklin Medical Center and later transported to Rapides Hospital via helicopter.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. Saturday, a call came in to the Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office reporting a crashed vehicle on LA Highway 562 near Fort Necessity that matched the description of Semien's vehicle. At approximately 3 p.m, Semien placed into custody by the Franklin Parish Sheriff Office and charged with attempted first degree murder of police officer, armed robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.

Mangham Police Chief Perry Fleming would like to thank all who have called, texted and prayed for Officer Marshall Waters.

"We would like to say thank you to all responding officers who helped the Town of Mangham this evening," Fleming said.

Officers Marshall Waters was in critical condition but was reported to be stable by Sunday morning.

"On Sunday evening, Marshall is stable," Northeast Louisiana Ambulance service spokesman Shane Scott said. "He is responding to verbal commands and his prognosis is good. He has a great team caring for him at Rapides Regional Medical Center. We are thankful for your prayers. He is, too."