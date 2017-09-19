VFW slates benefit

VFW Post #3375 will host a benefit barbecue Oct. 6-7 at Walmart.

Proceeds will go to the Northeast Louisiana Veteran’s Cemetery. Chicken, sausage and combination plates will be available.

Chicken plates are $10, sausage plates are $8 and combination plates are $12. All plates include backed beans, potato salad and drinks.

Deliveries will be available on Oct. 6 within 20 miles with a five-plate minimum.

For tickets or delivery, call 618-580-6910 or 381-2914.