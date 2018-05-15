Veteran’s golf tournament held

The third annual Veterans Benefit Golf Scramble was held May 12 at the Delhi Municipal Golf Course. The event is sponsored by Tommie Cook Post 122. Local veterans and other golfers from our area as well as multiple states participated to honor our military. This year one player, Cody Curry, even scored an eagle during the tournament. The event once again featured a raffle to raise additional funds to donate to our veterans. Many of the items were donated by local merchants and the players. The organizers would like to say thank you for that support as well to the mayor, Leon Richardson and all those who came out to play.