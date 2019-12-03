Veteran’s cemetery earns engineering award

The Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery has been awarded an engineering excellence award by the American Council of Engineering Companies of Louisiana.

The project was one of 13 statewide honored by the group in 2019.

The awards celebrate firm achievement, teamwork and client partnership. All of the projects recognized are tangible examples of the essential role engineering plays in the everyday lives of Louisiana citizens.

The veteran’s cemetery won the overall award for small projects for the firm of Meyer Engineers and its client, Louisiana Facility and Planning Control.

The Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery was constructed to offer a variety of burial options for United States military veterans.

Site development included grading, drainage, a detention pond, burial sites, road, parking lots, decorative metal fence, entrance gates with gate operators for security measures, landscaping and an irrigation system.

The project team provided site analysis, conceptual alternatives, architectural floor space and building code analysis. The master plan developed has provided capacity to serve the veteran population for approximately 250 years.

The design and master plan had to be completed in an extremely tight schedule of only five months.