Unemployment up 1.3 percent in parish

Richland Parish’s unemployment rate rose 1.3 percent in June according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Works Commission.

Unemployment in the parish rose from 5.2 percent in May to 6.5 percent in June. It is still lower than the 7.4 percent recorded in June 2018.

This translates to 551 people looking for work in the parish in June, up from 432 in May but down from 637 in June 2018.

Approximately 7,885 people were working in Richland Parish in June, up from 7,835 in May, but down from 7,949 a year ago.

East Carroll Parish had the highest unemployment rate in the state with 11.5 percent while Red River Parish had the lowest rate at 4.9 percent.

Data released by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics show that the number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased from 2,007,861 in June 2018 to 2,013,742 in June 2019, an increase of 5,881. Since May 2019, the number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals has increased by 5,719.

The not seasonally adjusted civilian labor force, or the number of people who are employed in addition to those looking for work, increased by 33,133 from 2,093,896 in May 2019 to 2,127,029 in June 2019.

From June 2018, the number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals has decreased from 130,667 to 113,287, a net decrease of 17,380.

Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased 0.8 percentage points from 6.1 percent in June 2018 to 5.3 percent in June 2019. Historically, the over the month May to June not seasonally adjusted rate increase average is 1.2 percent. This over the month not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increase typically seen from May to June is due primarily to summer employment trends in the education and government sectors, particularly in higher education.

This is the fourth straight month that the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in all Metropolitan Statistical Areas has declined over the year. Historically, the over the month May to June not seasonally adjusted rate increase average for all MSAs is 1.1 percent. Not-seasonally adjusted June 2019 unemployment rates for the nine MSAs are as follows:

• Alexandria: 5.7 percent, up from 4.4 percent in May but down from 6.6 percent in June 2018.

• Baton Rouge: 4.9 percent, up from 3.7 percent in May, but down from 5.5 percent in June 2018.

• Hammond: 6.2 percent, up from 4.6 percent in May, but down from 7.0 percent in June 2018.

• Houma: 5.2 percent, up from 4.1 percent in May, but down from 6.1 percent in June 2018.

• Lafayette: 5.2 percent, up from 4.1 percent in May, but down from 6.1 percent in June 2018.

• Lake Charles: 4.3 percent, up from 3.3 percent in May, but down from 4.8 percent in June 2018.

• Monroe: 5.8 percent, up from 4.6 percent in May, but down from 6.3 percent in June 2018.

• New Orleans: 5.0 percent, up from 3.8 percent in May, but down from 5.8 percent in June 2018.

• Shreveport: 5.7 percent, up from 4.4 percent in May, but down from 6.5 percent in June 2018.