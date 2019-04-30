Two suspected of abuse in Start

Two Richland Parish residents have been arrested on charges stemming from the alleged abuse of a juvenile.

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley said Caleb Clements, 24, was arrested March 28 and charged with rape and pornography involving juveniles.

This arrest came after Clements was found living with an underage female not related to him in the Start area.

Investigation revealed the mother, Lisa Rogers, had left the minor child in the care of Clements while she visited family in Alabama.

Clements admitted to having sex with the juvenile on numerous occasions while the mother was present.

Lisa Rogers was arrested for cruelty to juveniles, accessory after the fact to rape and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile on Richland Parish warrants by the Level Plains Police Department in Alabama.

Clements was booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Rogers was also booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center after being extradited from Alabama. She is being held on $100,000 bond.