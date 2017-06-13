Two men arrested for attempted murder

Two men have been arrested for attempted murder after a home invasion in Rayville.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson said his officers responded to a call at 5:05 a.m. May 29 at a residence in Rayville.

Witnesses reported that two unknown males had kicked in the door of the residence and, upon entering, shots were fired. At the time, an elderly victim and a young man were inside the home, but no one was hurt.

The case was turned over to Investigator Jerry Davis who was then able to identify the individuals involved in the break-in.

Arrested were Nicholas Eppinette, 19, of Hwy 837, Downsville; and Javon Melton, 21, of 4196 Hwy 80 West, Calhoun.

Both men were charged with aggravated burglary and attempted second degree murder.

Their bond was set at $350,000 each.

“This could have turned out to be a very bad situation,” Chief Robinson said. “However, I want to stress to all that for every action there is a reaction.”

He encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St., or call 728-4431 if they need help.