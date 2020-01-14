Two jailed on murder charges

Two men have been arrested following a homicide last week in Rayville.

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at 8:03 a.m. Jan. 6 at 310 Earline St., Rayville.

After discovering the body of Charley Island Jr., 65, deceased from gunshot wounds, deputies opened a homicide investigation into Island’s death.

The investigation led to the arrest of Johnathan Guice, 19, of Rayville, on a charge of second degree murder on Jan. 9.

The next day, deputies arrested a 17-year-old juvenile from Bastrop in connection with the murder. He was also charged with one count of second degree murder.

Both suspects were booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center where they are being held without bond.

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley would like to thank the Rayville Police Department and the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office for assisting in this investigation. Sheriff Gilley also would like to thank RPSO CID and Patrol Division for their around the clock investigation that culminated in the arrest of Dowles and Guice.