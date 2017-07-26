Treasurer, judge fill out Oct. 14 ballot in parish

Richland Parish voters will help elect a state treasurer and an appellate court judge on the Oct. 14 election.

Seven people qualified to run for the position of treasurer. They are

“Ron” Ceasar of Opelousas, Angele Davis of Baton Rouge, Derrick Edwards of Harvey, Terry Hughes of Lafayette, Joseph D. Little of Ponchatoula, Neil Riser of Columbia and John Schroder of Baton Rouge.

Also on the Oct. 14 ballot is the position of Judge, Court of Appeal 2nd Circuit, 1st Dist., Elec. Sec. 2A.

The two candidates facing off in that race are Jimbo Stephens of Winnsboro and Sharon Ingram Marchman of West Monroe.

Donald Oliveau of Columbo was the only person to qualify for the position of constable in Justice of the Peace Wards 6&7. He was elected unopposed.

No one qualified to run for the vacant spot of constable in Justice of the Peace Ward 5.

There are currently no propositions on the Oct. 14 ballot.