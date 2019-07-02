Traffic stop leads to drug arrests by Delhi officer

A traffic stop netted two drug arrests Saturday in Delhi.

Delhi Police Officer Tyrone Williams made a traffic stop at 7:39 p.m. June 29 to pick up Keymoshon Washington for an outstanding warrant.

Williams arrested Washington and during the search of his person, one gram of cocaine was found in his shoe. In addition, Washington’s vehicle did not have proper registration and insurance. A search of the vehicle was conducted and five ounces of marijuana was found.

Washington was charged an outstanding warrant and possession of cocaine.

The passenger, Henry Lee Green Jr., was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of Schedule I narcotics.

Washington and Green were transported to the Richland Parish Detention Center and booked pending bond.

Delhi Police Chief Roy Williams would like the commend Officer Tyrone Williams, Lieutenant Mary Williams, Sgt. Craig Frasier and Assistant Chief Jermaine Esters on a job well done.