Traffic stop leads to arrest over drugs

A routine traffic stop ended in a drug arrest in Rayville this week.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson said the traffic stop was initiated at 3:25 a.m. Aug. 20 by RPD Cpl. Jessie Morris, assisted by K-9 Officer Phillip Chowns.

During the stop, Morris noticed a strong odor associated with marijuana. Upon gaining permission to search the vehicle, Morris discovered a small bag of marijuana and a rock of cocaine.

The driver, Cebari McGarr, 23, of 110 Ruth St., Rayville; was charged with no driver’s license, no insurance, failure to secure license and registration, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was then transported to the Richland Parish Detention Center to await bond.

Chief Robinson commended his officers for their work.

“We are a small department but we never know what a traffic stop will result in,” he said. “However, my officers will continue to be visible throughout this community. I encourage all to do the right thing to avoid encounter with the law.”