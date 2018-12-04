Traffic stop leads to arrest

A traffic stopped ended with the seizure of drugs and guns in Delhi.

Officer Marcus Tillery stopped Robert J. Stockham Jr., for improper lane usage Nov. 26. During the process, Tillery smelled the strong scent of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle that Stockham was driving.

Consent to search was obtained and a search revealed 16 grams of methamphetamine, 25 grams of marijuana, one set of digital scales and two stolen pistols.

Stockham was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number, illegal carrying of weapons and simple assault.

Stockham was transported to Richland Parish Detention Center and booked pending bond.

Narcotics Investigator Craig Frasier assisted Tillery with this arrest.