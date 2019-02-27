Traffic stop ends with drug arrest

A routine traffic stop turned into a drug arrest in Delhi on Feb. 16.

Sgt. Craig Frasier made a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation on Broadway Street in Delhi. Upon coming in contact with the driver, Sgt. Frasier ran his driver’s license information and the driver was driving with a suspended license.

Sgt. Frasier and K-9 Nero performed a search on the outside of vehicle and K-9 Nero alerted on the vehicle. Sgt. Frasier then asked the driver if there were any narcotics in the vehicle and the driver replied yes.

Sgt. Frasier searched the vehicle and found approximately two grams of methamphetamine and several used syringes.

Sgt. Frasier arrested the driver, Thomas Gary, for possession of methamphetamine.

Gary was transported to Richland Parish Detention Center and booked pending bond.