Town observes MLK Jr. Day

Richland Parish residents lined the streets of Rayville on Monday as they took part in the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day parade.

Several churches, and other organizations participated with a float.

The float winners were first place, Bright Water AME; second place, Antioch #1 BC; and third place, Mt. Zion BC.

Serving as Grand Marshal was Andre’ Fuller.

Events started off the night before with Rayville Mayor Harry Lewis giving the key note address at the MLK banquet.

DeChristeon Wilson was awarded the Marie Lyons Hill Achievement Award. Mr. Nazun Simmons reenacted spoken words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Martin Luther King Memorial Society would like to thank all public officials, churches, civic groups, businesses, and Principal Walker, along with the Rayville Elementary School for helping to make the annual event a success.

Special thanks to Mayor Johnny Natt, his wife, and others from the Mangham community for their diligence with the MLK Memorial Society’s events.