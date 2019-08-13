Three arrested following alleged stabbing incident

Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Richardson Medical Center during the early morning hours of Aug. 11 in regards to a stabbing.

There deputies interviewed a female victim whom had been cut and stabbed multiply times. It was learned from the victim, her alleged spouse, Tammie Parrish Guccione, was responsible for the wounds.

Further investigation showed Guccione’s former spouse, James Parrish, had also choked Guccione earlier during another altercation.

All three individuals were living together at a residence on Old River Road in Rayville at the time. James Parrish also was in the process of helping Tammie Guccione flee to New Orleans to avoid being arrested for the stabbing incident.

Deputies arrested James E. Parrish, 75, charging him with obstruction of justice and domestic abuse by strangulation. They also arrested Tammie Parrish Guccione, 49, charging her with with domestic abuse and aggravated battery. The victim of the stabbing was also arrested on outstanding RPSO warrants.

James Parrish and Tammie Guccione were both booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center with no bail amount set at this time. The stabbing victim was booked on her outstanding warrants and released.