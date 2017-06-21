Thompson offers update on third legislative session

The Louisiana Legislature just completed its third session for 2017 – a special session back in February, a regular session that ended in the first week of June and now the second special session.

Throughout each of these sessions, lawmakers focused on the state’s on-going budget issues and the looming July 2018 fiscal cliff.

“While a daunting deficit is not a new challenge for Louisiana, this year’s budget debate was especially contentious,” said Senator Thompson. “But again, despite the rift between the House and the Senate, we were able to ultimately adopt a budget that satisfies the state’s obligation to provide funding for local schools, higher education, public safety and other important services.”

Senator Thompson says the legislature was able to balance the budget by using all of the available dollars certified by the Revenue Estimating Conference, despite the House’s reluctance to do so. This year’s budget fully funds TOPS without relying on reductions of health care services, makes minimal cuts to higher education, continues funding for children’s services and restores funding to rural hospitals.

During the 2017 Regular Session, over 900 bills were introduced for consideration. This session was a fiscal session, restricted by the state constitution to consideration of tax and fiscal issues; only allowing legislators to each introduce five bills to consider other issues. That said, although a bulk of those measures dealt with fiscal issues, lawmakers also addressed a variety of matters including criminal justice reform, law enforcement training and certification changes, environmental protections and other issues.

Also of import this session was the legislature’s support of the following measures authored by Senator Thompson:

• SB 256 designates the Department of Agriculture and Forestry as the state agency responsible for representing Louisiana regarding provisions of the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), the new federal regulatory framework for food and produce safety. The measure authorizes the commissioner to adopt rules to enforce standards for growing, harvesting, packing and holding of produce for human consumption in compliance with the FSMA.

• SB 127 (now Act 46) prohibits the application of a covering or substance or use of an electronic device or electrochromatic film to obstruct the view of a license plate or make it otherwise illegible. The bill serves as a tool for law enforcement to better enforce traffic laws.

• SB 190 (now Act 250) requires BESE, in collaboration with local education agencies and public postsecondary education management boards, to publish a list of transition courses designed to improve identified student academic weaknesses in English and mathematics and enable such students to achieve college readiness by the end of their senior year of high school.

• SB 125 (now Act 188) authorizes the transfer of a parcel of land in Tensas Parish from the LSU AgCenter to Tensas Parish. The Tensas Parish Police Jury plans to use the property for a parish economic project to expand port opportunities.

• SB 1 renames the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts as the Jimmy D. Long, Sr. Louisiana School for the Math, Science and the Arts. However, the school may continue to use “Louisiana School of Math, Science, and the Arts” for all practical purposes as determined by the school’s board of directors. Jimmy D. Long, Sr., a former legislator, is credited as the founding father of the school. He passed away last year.

“I am generally pleased with the work of the sessions this year. Despite the challenges we faced, we were once again able to band together to get the job done for the people of Louisiana,” said Sen. Thompson.

For more information on Senator Thompson’s legislation or on the general work of the legislature, please visit senate.la.gov.