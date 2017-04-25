Thompson named to rural caucus panel

State Senators Francis Thompson and Jim Fannin have been named to the 2017-2018 Louisiana Rural Caucus Executive Committee.

The members of the executive committee pledge to serve the constituents of the state and to promote the ideals and objectives of rural Louisiana.

“I am honored to serve my constituents and the state of Louisiana as a member of the Louisiana Rural Caucus Executive Committee,” said Senator Fannin. “It is truly a privilege to continue to support those issues facing our citizens beyond the big city borders.”

The caucus also elected its officers, Representative Bernard LeBas, Ville Platte, Chairman; Larry Bagley, Stonewall, Vice Chairman; and Dorothy Sue Hill, Dry Creek, Secretary-Treasurer.

“Our rural constituents face a variety of important issues ranging from agriculture to adequate healthcare,” said Senator Thompson. “It is important that we give them a voice in the legislature and serving on this committee is the perfect opportunity to do just that.”

Chairman LeBas appointed Thompson and Fannin as well as five other members to serve on the executive committee – Representatives Andy Anders, Vidalia, John Berthelot, Gonzales, Kenny Cox, Natchitoches, Jerry Gisclair, Larosa, and Rob Shadoin, Ruston.

The caucus is comprised of 67 legislators, coming from both the House and the Senate, who represent the rural districts of Louisiana.

The members work to find consensus on common ideas and share solutions that address issues facing rural constituents.