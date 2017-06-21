Third break-in suspect arrested

A third man has been arrested on charges of attempted second degree murder and aggravated burglary in connection with a recent home invasion in Rayville.

Dequirries Moss turned himself in to Rayville Police Department Investigator Jerry Davis on June 16.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson said his officers responded to a call at 5:05 a.m. May 29 at a residence in Rayville.

Witnesses reported that two unknown males had kicked in the door of the residence and fired shots upon entering. At the time, an elderly victim and a young man were inside the home, but no one was hurt.

Arrested earlier were Nicholas Eppinette, 19, of Hwy 837, Downsville; and Javon Melton, 21, of 4196 Hwy 80 West, Calhoun.

Both men were charged with aggravated burglary and attempted second degree murder. Their bond was set at $350,000 each.

“If you commit a crime in the Town of Rayville, you will be caught,” Robinson said. “Meanwhile, my message is think before you act.”