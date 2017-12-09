Sylvestri earns regional honors at conference

Ben Sylvestri, a Risk Management and Insurance major, participated in a nine-week summer internship with Gallagher Global Brokerage at its Monroe location.

At the end of the internship, Sylvestri and his partner were named the GGB Division Sales Competition Winners at the 2017 Southern Regions Intern Conference in Houston, Texas.

Sylvestri and his partner appeared before a panel of executives who judged their presentation entitled “Why Gallagher.”

Their sales pitch was on the rising industry concerns of terrorism and cyber liability.

“We made our scenario that we were presenting to a group that was made up of a stadium owner (CEO) and their fellow leadership execs,” Sylvestri explained. “We were pitching to them how Gallagher’s specialties in the fields of terrorism coverage and cyber coverage were uncontested.”

Competing against 18 GGB offices from six states, Sylvestri and his partner competed in four rounds to win the competition.

The senior from Rayville said the intern experience really prepared him for his future in risk management, saying, “The overall experience of my internship was great. It allowed me travel and network with hundreds of interns and employers from all over the country (and world) and get hands-on experience with great people from the great office in Monroe.

“It also allowed me to develop as a person and as a professional. It was such an honor to get to represent ULM against some bigger colleges, but at the same time, it was so great to win that competition. It shows the quality of education coming from the ULM College of Business, and the Risk Management Program. I felt like I was more exposed and familiar with the industry in comparison to students from other programs,” he said.