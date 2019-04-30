Suspect arrested on rape charge

An incident with his ex-girlfriend has left a man in jail in Richland Parish.

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Lavell Toussaint, 31, April 26 on charges of second degree rape, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery and theft.

These charges stemmed from an incident involving Toussaint and an ex-girlfriend which occurred April 21 in Rayville.

The victim was treated at an area hospital and released.

Toussaint also had outstanding warrants in Ouachita Parish for second degree battery.

Toussaint was booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center where he is being held without bond.