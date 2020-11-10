Summer food program to run through Dec. 18

The Richland Parish School Board is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.

Meals will be provided to all eligible children without charge.

Meals will be provided at all schools until Dec. 18 under the program.

For specific dates and times, call the numbers listed below:

• Delhi High School for DHS and Delhi Elementary students, 878-9425.

• Delhi Middle School, 878-3332.

• Holly Ridge Elementary School, 728-5597.

• Mangham Elementary School, 248-2569.

• Mangham High School for students at MHS and Mangham Junior High, 248-2437.

• Rayville Elementary School, 728-4860.

• Rayville High School for RHS and Rayville Junior High students, 728-3298.

• Start Elementary School, 728-3500.