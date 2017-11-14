Student arrested for gun at school

A student was arrested twice for having weapons at Rayville High School last Tuesday.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson said Officer Othello Jackson was dispatched to the school at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 7. Upon arrival, RHS principal Tommy Watson advised Jackson that a 30.06 magazine containing four shells had been found in a student’s backpack during a search.

Jackson spoke with the student, transported him to the Rayville Police Department and notified the juvenile’s grandfather of the incident. During questioning, the juvenile said he had gone hunting Monday and forgotten to remove the magazine from his backpack before returning to school.

He was arrested, charged and released to the custody of his grandfather.

Around 3:30 p.m. the same day, Jackson was called to the school again in reference to a handgun being found in a student’s truck. Jackson took possession of the .40 caliber Glock along with nine bullets. He coach who handed over the guy advised him the student who placed the gun in the vehicle was the same one he had arrested earlier.

Once again, the juvenile was arrested, charged and transported to Green Oaks.

Chief Robinson added that his officers and Richland Parish Sheriff’s Deputies also conducted a search warrant at the juvenile’s residence. He said that while several items were taken into evidence, officers found no evidence the suspect had any sort of list.