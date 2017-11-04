Stroud named as bishop by First United Pentecostal Church of Rayville

The First United Pentecostal Church of Rayville would like to extend an invitation to all who would like to help celebrate to a very special service at 7 p.m. April 29 honoring the Rev. Robert L. Stroud as their newly elected/appointed bishop.

The church body met on March 15 and with a unanimous vote chose to honor their pastor of almost 39 years as a bishop. The Rev. Stroud will continue to be the pastor of The First United Pentecostal Church but will also carry the title of Bishop Robert L. Stroud.

The Rev. Stroud received his call to the ministry in 1960. At that time, he preached all over the state of Louisiana. He was elected as assistant pastor of the Montgomery United Pentecostal Church and served in that capacity from 1968 to 1970.

In 1970 the Rev. Stroud and Sis. Gloria Beth Stroud, moved to West Monroe where the Rev. Stroud attached himself to The Pentecostals of the Twin Cities and served on the board until 1979 under Dr. Fred Foster.

In 1978, the Rev. Stroud made the short drive to The First United Pentecostal Church of Rayville to help Pastor Lloyd Lowery and on March 10, 1979, the Rev. Stroud was elected as pastor.

Pastor Stroud and Sis. Stroud have seen much growth in Rayville over the past 39 years and have witnessed many wonderful miracles. They have come through the fire, having watched their church burn to the ground in November of 1987, only to see a new, bigger, better church built and completed in November of 1988.

Pastor and Sis. Stroud have been and continue to be a blessing to the entire Rayville area, especially to The First United Pentecostal Church.